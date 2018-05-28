Clear skies, warm temps through week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley this week will be sunny and warm, according to the National Weather Service.

Flags placed at gravesites at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Monday will see a high of 93 degrees, followed by respective highs of 98 and 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds will pick up with gusts up to 25 mph Wednesday and Thursday as a weak system moves through the valley, the weather service said. Temperatures will cool down briefly behind the weather system.

Highs on Thursday and Friday should be near 94, but temperature are expected to return to the upper 90s by the weekend, according to the weather service.

No rain is expected this week in the valley, and skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing high clouds.

