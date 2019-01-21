Clear skies, weakening winds in Las Vegas Valley forecast

Mostly clear skies and light winds are in the forecast after a windy start to the week, the National Weather Service said.

Nevada State Troopers are seen at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Winds on Tuesday should blow between 10 and 20 mph, the weather service said. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 54, with a low of 36. By Wednesday, the breezes should die down under mostly clear skies that will persist into the weekend.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach a high of 57. The end of the work week should be warm to above-average temperatures, with highs of 63 and 61 forecast for Thursday and Friday, respectively, and overnight lows in the low 40s.

The typical high for this time of year is about 59 degrees, the weather service said.

Snow falling in the Spring Mountains prompted authorities to briefly close Kyle Canyon Road west of state Route 158 on Monday as winds hit the Las Vegas Valley and triggered power outages.

The Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and Nevada Department of Transportation ordered the closure of state Route 157, as the canyon road is formally designated, around midday, but reopened it again by early afternoon.

Winds overnight Sunday into Monday were blamed for causing approximately 70 power outages as of 8 a.m, according to NV Energy’s website. Outages in the Spring Valley area were attributed to the winds while others were caused by damaged equipment, it said. Power was later restored in the Las Vegas Valley.

A bigger weather-related outage caused by a fire at a high-voltage transmission line near Moapa on Monday morning left several thousand customers without electricity in Mesquite, Logandale, Moapa, Overton and Bunkerville. Authorities warned residents to be prepared for an extended outage as a pole supporting the line was replaced.

