Clear, sunny weekend in store for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is in store for a nice weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday will each see clear and sunny skies with highs of 74 and 84 degrees respectively, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Sunday will see some winds from the southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 24 mph, Varian said.

Winds will slightly increase Monday with gusts up to 30, she said. Monday has a forecast high of 84 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are each expected highs of 80 degrees with clear and sunny skies, according to the weather service.

The average high around this time is 77, Varian said.