Clear, warm weather leading up to July 4 in Las Vegas Valley

The weekend heading leading up to the Fourth of July is expected to be calm, clear, and warm, according to the National Weather Service.

Lara Francon, 4, watches the parade with her father Santi Francon during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The weekend leading up to the Fourth of July is expected to be calm, clear, and warm, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high temperature for Saturday is 103 degrees, with temperatures climbing to 105 degrees Sunday, said Weather Service spokesman John Salmen.

The heat will peak Monday, at 106 degrees, before falling back to 103 on Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures are expected to drop to the high 70s.

Salmen also forecast clear, good-for-watching-fireworks skies for the start of the week.

“At most we will see some high clouds on Tuesday,” Salmen said. “It will be nice, clear and seasonal.”

Monday and Tuesday afternoon will be breezy, but winds should stay in the 10 to 20 mph range, Salmen said.

“Nothing mind-blowing,” Salmen said. “It just makes the hot temperatures a little hotter.”

Winds will be even lighter on the Fourth of July, Salmen said, with breezes blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday should reach 102 degrees — normal high temperature for this time of year and 13 degrees below the hottest Fourth of July on record, in 1985.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.