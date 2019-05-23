Clearer skies, warming temps into Saturday

Memorial Day weekend will be cooler than average in the Las Vegas Valley, even as temperatures expected to rise Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A scooter rider protects himself from a light rain on Las Vegas Boulevard near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, May 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Although temperatures will rise over the next few days, the Memorial Day weekend will still be cooler than average in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday saw a high of 69 degrees with no traces of rain throughout the day, the weather service said.

Clearer skies are expected Friday, with lighter winds and a high of 77 degrees. Friday has a less than 10 percent chance for rain, the weather service said.

The valley will continue to warm up through Saturday, with a high of 83. Stronger winds are expected Saturday, with gusts around 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

By Sunday, cloud coverage will pick up again, and a high of 77 is expected. There will be a 20 percent chance for rain, and winds are expected to gust up to 30 mph, the weather service said.

Memorial Day is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 75 and a 20 percent chance for rain.

The valley will be dry Tuesday with a high of 83.

Average temperatures for this time of year is in the low 90s, the weather service said.