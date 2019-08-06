Clouds expected to tamp down temperatures in Las Vegas Valley

Clouds are expected to keep temperatures near or below average in the Las Vegas Valley for the rest of the work week, but chances of rain remain slight.

Tuesday's clouds are not expected to bring any rain. (Kerry Blanchfield/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday’s clouds aren’t expected to bring rain to the Las Vegas Valley, but they will keep temperatures down, according to the National Weather Service.

“Maybe some sprinkles, but we’re not looking at any thunderstorms or rain,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Gorelow.

The clouds will stick around through at least Thursday, but so far the chance of rain is less than 10 percent, Gorelow said.

Highs will remain at or below normal for August, with temperatures approaching 105 Tuesday and closer to 100 the rest of the week, Gorelow said.

Although the weekend forecast is still taking shape, Gorelow said it is expected to be sunny and hot again.

