Clouds expected to tamp down temperatures in Las Vegas Valley

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2019 - 10:29 am
 

Tuesday’s clouds aren’t expected to bring rain to the Las Vegas Valley, but they will keep temperatures down, according to the National Weather Service.

“Maybe some sprinkles, but we’re not looking at any thunderstorms or rain,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Gorelow.

The clouds will stick around through at least Thursday, but so far the chance of rain is less than 10 percent, Gorelow said.

Highs will remain at or below normal for August, with temperatures approaching 105 Tuesday and closer to 100 the rest of the week, Gorelow said.

Although the weekend forecast is still taking shape, Gorelow said it is expected to be sunny and hot again.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
