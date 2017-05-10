Clouds move out, leave sunny skies for Las Vegas Valley

Clouds will clear away Wednesday, with the high near 81. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wednesday’s cloudy morning will clear up and make way for sunny skies and warm temperatures through the weekend.

Clouds are expected to linger Wednesday morning, but they should break up by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast high is 80 degrees.

Skies will be sunny between Thursday and Monday with highs near normal, according to meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

Thursday’s high should be is 89 degrees, which is just 2 degrees above normal, Gorelow said. Winds between 10 and 20 mph should be expected.

Friday also will be windy with 20 to 30 mph breezes, according to the weather service. The anticipated high is 91 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will have highs near 87 and 84 degrees, respectively.

