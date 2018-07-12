Clouds remain in Las Vegas Valley with chance of rain

The Las Vegas Valley will see more cloudy skies and possibly thunderstorms through the weekend, but temperatures will rise next week as the area dries out.

Cloudy skies over downtown Las Vegas just after sunrise on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will see more cloudy skies and possibly thunderstorms through the weekend, but temperatures will rise next week as the area dries out.

There’s a 30 percent chance for rain showers and thunderstorms across the valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, and a 20 percent chance for rain overnight.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 97 degrees, but the valley will head into another string of triple-digit temperatures starting Friday with a high near 100, the weather service said. Friday should stay dry during the daytime, but there’s a 20 percent chance for rain overnight.

Saturday’s high should rise to about 103 with another 20 percent chance for thunderstorms overnight. Sunday’s high should reach 104.

Monday and Tuesday should see highs near 104 with a slight chance for rain Monday night, the weather service said, and Wednesday’s high will rise to 106.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.