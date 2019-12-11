Clouds, slightly above normal temperatures forecast for Las Vegas

A consistent winter weather pattern will keep temperatures slightly above normal for the rest of the week with limited chances for any precipitation.

Skies will see increasing clouds Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, while temperatures remain slightly above normal in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Wednesday’s high in Las Vegas is forecast to be 62 with partly sunny skies and light and variable winds. The overnight now will be 45.

Identical conditions are forecast for Thursday.

Friday’s projected high is 64 before highs forecast of 62 on Saturday and 57 on Sunday when some breezes may kick up.

Seasonal norms are 57 for a high and 42 for an overnight low, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher with the Las Vegas officer of the National Weather Service.

There is a small chance of some precipitation on Saturday night, but not in the Las Vegas Valley.

“It could rain some in northern Clark County or Lincoln County, but it would be a glancing blow with no real impact,” Boucher said.

