Clouds to move into Las Vegas Valley, with 40 percent chance of rain Friday

Clouds will begin to move in Thursday to the Las Vegas Valley, and Friday will bring a 40 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Rolando Russell of Las Vegas is silhouetted as he shoots baskets Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 83 degrees.

A 40 percent chance of rain Friday will cool down the valley. Friday should see a high of 79 degrees.

“If we get enough moisture here and things clear out Friday night into Saturday morning, we could see some fog again,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Weekend temperatures will remain in the low 80s. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted Sunday.

Showers are expected to clear out for Halloween, and temperatures should be slightly cooler with a high of 74 and a low of 59 Halloween night.

Temperatures next week should continue to cool down into the low 70s. “We’ll have a decent cool front after Halloween and get more of that fall weather,” Pierce said.

