Clouds will give way to sun this week in Las Vegas Valley

Bicyclists ride their bikes as clouds loom over Red Rock Canyon on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Valley has seen its last rain for the foreseeable future, according to the National Weather Service. The valley is expected to remain cool and dry for the next week.

Cloudy skies were forecast through Tuesday morning, but the sun will break out Tuesday and stay out throughout the week, the weather service said.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 60 degrees before dipping to an overnight low of 45. The rest of the week won’t deviate much from that, with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday expected to be 61 dipping Thursday to 58 and rebounding to 60 on Friday. Lows will dip slightly as the week progresses, from 45 on Tuesday to 40 by Friday.

Winds should be light throughout the week.

