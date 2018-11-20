Cloudy and cooler in Las Vegas Valley through weekend

Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas calls for cloudy skies, a slight chance of rain and a cold front, according to the National Weather Service.

Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas calls for cloudy skies, a slight chance of rain and a cold front. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The highs on Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day will hover near 65 degrees, but as the cold front begins to move through the valley, forecast highs will decrease to 63 on Friday and Saturday and 60 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Expected cloud cover in the valley will last until Thanksgiving, which has a 20 percent chance for rain.

“We’ll see if we get anything at all,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said. “It could just be a lot of clouds.”

That chance for showers will leave the the valley by Friday when sunny skies are expected to make a return, Morgan said. As the storm system moves out, however, a cold front will creep in, bringing with it winds gusting up to 25 mph on Saturday.

