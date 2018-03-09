Cloudy, rainy weekend expected in Las Vegas Valley

A storm system passing over the Las Vegas Valley will bring cloudy skies and rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A view of the Las Vegas from the east end of the valley. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 75-degree high during the day and a 54-degree low overnight, the weather service said.

The weekend will be cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees on Saturday. There’s a 40 percent chance for rain Saturday evening that will carry through Sunday, the weather service said. Sunday’s high will dip down to 68 degrees.

The storm system will pass by the time Monday rolls around with sunny skies and a high near 75, the weather service said.

And remember — clocks will spring forward one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday for daylight saving time.

