Cloudy skies linger in Las Vegas Valley, fog in outskirts

Dense fog is forecast for several parts of Southern Nevada other than the Las Vegas Valley until Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Valley looking west from Exploration Peak Park in the southwest area. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Nye, Esmeralda and Lincoln counties Monday afternoon that should last until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The advisory also includes southern Clark County and mountains to the north and west of the Las Vegas Valley, but it does not include the valley, the weather service said.

In the valley, cloudy skies early in the week should give way to increasing sun as the week progress, the weather service said.

Tuesday should see a high of 57 degrees, and both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s forecast highs are 61. Clouds cover could again increase on Friday, which has a forecast high of 59.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s throughout the week.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.