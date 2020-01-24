42°F
Cloudy skies to turn sunny for mild Las Vegas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2020 - 3:47 am
 
Updated January 24, 2020 - 4:51 am

Cloudy skies early Friday should clear by late morning as Las Vegas reaches an afternoon high of 67 degrees with light winds.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 45, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny or mostly sunny with highs of 68. Winds will be light.

The mild winter pattern continues for at least the next week with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid-40s. The norms this time of year are 59 and 40.

