Cloudy skies to turn sunny for mild Las Vegas weekend

Cloudy skies early Friday should clear by late morning as Las Vegas reaches an afternoon high of 67 degrees with light winds.

The Las Vegas Valley will stay 7-10 degrees above normal and sunny skies will prevail later Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, and for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 45, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny or mostly sunny with highs of 68. Winds will be light.

The mild winter pattern continues for at least the next week with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid-40s. The norms this time of year are 59 and 40.

