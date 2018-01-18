Cloudy skies, warm temperatures for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will remain warm for two more days before a cold front brings a chance of rain and drives temperatures down over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Cloudy skies will accompany a 67-degree high on Thursday, the weather service said.

Friday will see a high of 66 with a 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. The chance for rain will increase to 20 percent later in the evening, and will persist through Saturday, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday show forecast highs of 54, the weather service said. Sunday has a 10 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures will start to tick up slightly to start the week, with highs of 56 and 59 forecast for Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Clouds will stick around the valley until sunny skies return on Sunday.

Friday and Saturday lows will be in the mid- to high 40s, the weather service. Lows will drop into the mid- to high 30s Sunday through Tuesday.

