Cloudy skies, warm temps expected in Las Vegas Valley over weekend

Warm temperatures and cloudy skies are in store for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Cirrus clouds form above the unfinished The Drew property, formerly Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, March 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Saturday’s high is 85 degrees, followed by a high of 83 on Sunday and Monday and an 82-degree high on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight lows will hang around 60 to 62 degrees through Wednesday, the weather service said.

No significant winds are expected in the valley this weekend, but Saturday will be breezy with gusts between 20 to 25 mph. Those wind speeds should calm down by Sunday, the weather service said.

The warm weather will be paired with high cloud cover over the weekend.

“That’s probably not going anywhere for the next couple days and will likely be around next week at some times as well,” meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Rain is not in the valley’s weather forecast through at least Wednesday, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.