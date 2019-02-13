Cloudy Wednesday leads to rainy Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

The valley can expect a cloudy Wednesday and more rain on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhotoT

A cloudy Wednesday will lead to a soggy Valentine’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday is expected to have mostly cloudy skies and a high of 60 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain during the afternoon hours.

Thursday will be a rainy day. After midnight, meteorologist Barry Pierce said the likelihood for rain increases to 60 percent before going up to 90 percent during the day.

Thursday’s temperature is expected to reach 57 degrees. The chances for rain will decrease to 50 percent during the evening hours.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 59.

A winter weather advisory for Mount Charleston will be in effect from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday.

“Based on the way the air is coming in, most of the greatest accumulation (of snow) will be above 8,000 feet, if not 8,500 feet,” Pierce said.

Kyle Canyon will see mostly rain and is expected to receive around three inches of snow. Lee Canyon could see up to 10 inches of snow during the advisory period, Pierce said.

