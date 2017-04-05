Cloudy, windy weekend to follow sunny week in Las Vegas

A woman takes advantage of sunny Las Vegas weather. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Conditions will be sunny and warm in the valley until wind and chances for rain increase over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with highs near 78 and 86 degrees, respectively. The normal temperature for this time of year is 75 degrees, according to meteorologist Clay Morgan.

An increase in clouds can be expected Friday and winds could gust up to 30 mph, according to the weather service. Friday’s forecast high is 83 degrees.

Saturday will be windier with speeds between 30 and 40 mph, Morgan said. A 20 percent chance for rain and cooler high temperature of 74 degrees is expected.

Sunday will be sunny and dry with a high of 71 degrees.

