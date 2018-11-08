Cold front brings cooler temperatues to Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay chilly with below-average highs for the next few days, but temperatures should start to rise again next week.

A cold front covered the Las Vegas Valley Thursday, bringing cooler than normal temperatures. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Las Vegas Valley will stay chilly with below-average highs for the next few days, but temperatures should start to rise again next week.

A cold front hit the valley early Thursday morning and will stick around through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Thursday will stay sunny with a forecast high of 67 degrees, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Friday should see another high near 67 and Saturday’s high will reach about 68. Temperatures will fall again on Veteran’s Day with a high near 64. Monday’s forecast high is 63.

The valley will warm up again on Tuesday as the high rises to about 67, and Wednesay should stay sunny and warm with a high near 69, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.