Cold front brings cooler temperatures to Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay chilly with below-average highs for the next few days, but temperatures should start to rise again next week.

A cold front covered the Las Vegas Valley Thursday, bringing cooler than normal temperatures. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The cold front that hit the valley early Thursday morning will stick around through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Thursday stayed sunny, and the high temperature reached 65 degrees, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Friday should see a high near 66, and Saturday’s high will reach about 67. Temperatures will fall again on Veteran’s Day with a high near 62. Monday’s forecast high is 61.

Overnight lows from Friday through the weekend should be in the low- to mid-40s, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s high should be near 64, and then the valley will see a sunny and warm Wednesday with a high near 69, the weather service said.

