Cold front brings slight chance of rain to Las Vegas Valley

Saturday’s expected high of 81 will be accompanied by a 10 percent chance for rain in the evening.

A cold front moving into the Las Vegas Valley this weekend could bring a chance for showers. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A cold front moving into the Las Vegas Valley this weekend will bring a slight chance for showers.

Friday will be dry and mostly sunny with a high of 83, according to the National Weather Service, but temperatures will begin to decrease Saturday, when the expected high of 81 will be accompanied by a 10 percent chance for rain in the evening. It will be partly cloudy and breezy, the weather service said.

The likeliness for showers will increase to 20 percent Sunday morning through Monday evening, making way for below-normal forecast highs. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are expected to see high temperatures of 75, 78 and 79, respectively, the weather service said.

The average temperature for this time of year is near 85 degrees.

The valley’s five-day weather forecast calls for overnight lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s, according to the weather service.

