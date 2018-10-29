Cold front headed into Las Vegas Valley

An incoming cold front on Tuesday morning will usher in a temperature drop and gusty winds in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Gusty winds are expected to move into the Las Vegas Valley on Monday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The forecast high of 74 degrees on Tuesday will mark a significant cooldown from the high of 86 degrees on Monday, which was 11 degrees above normal and just four degrees shy of the daily record of 90 degrees set in 1950, the weather service said.

Sustained winds will blow between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts of 30 mph, the weather service said. The winds should diminish a bit by Tuesday night, blowing between 5 and 15 mph into Wednesday. Wednesday’s high will be about 71.

Highs will rise during the second half of the week, with 77 forecast for Thursday and 79 for Friday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows Wednesday through Friday are expected to be in the low-to-mid 50s, the weather service said.

