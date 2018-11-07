Cold front moving into Las Vegas Valley

Thursday’s forecast high is 66 degrees, down from Wednesday’s 74-degree high on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Wednesday but a cold front is headed to Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A cold front is headed for the Las Vegas Valley.

Thursday’s forecast high is 66 degrees, down from Wednesday’s 74-degree high on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Average highs for this time of year are about 70, the weather service said.

Thursday’s morning low is expected to drop to 53 degrees. Thursday should see increasing winds that will last through Friday morning, the weather service said.

Friday will start out with a morning low near 44, and overnight lows will stay in the low to mid-40s through the weekend, the weather service said. Friday’s high should reach 66, and Saturday and Sunday should see highs near 67 and 63, respectively.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.