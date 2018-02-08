Cold front will make for chilly weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Mild winter weather is expected to persist in the Las Vegas Valley until this weekend, when a cold front will drive temperatures down, the National Weather Service said.

Pedestrians cross the Las Vegas Strip at Park Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Mild winter weather is expected to persist in the Las Vegas Valley until this weekend, when a cold front will drive temperatures down, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday through Saturday will be sunny with highs near 75 degrees, the weather service said. Some cloud cover is expected Saturday night as a cold front kicks up winds with gusts up to 25 mph, the weather service said.

Lows through Saturday are expected in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds are expected to clear out by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday and Monday’s high are expected to hover near 65 degrees. The low temperature for both days are expected to drop to the low to mid-40s.

No rain is expected through the weekend.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.