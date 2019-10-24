Cold fronts bring cooler, windy conditions to Las Vegas Valley

Windy and cool weather conditions will prevail for most of the weekend and into next week in the Las Vegas area.

Two cold fronts moving into the Las Vegas Valley will bring cooler and windy conditions for most of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thanks to low pressure systems pushing into the region, windy and cool weather conditions will prevail for most of the weekend and into next week in the Las Vegas area.

Thursday will see a high around 73 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will range from 10 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 30 mph possible, according to meteorologist Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service.

“The east side of the valley will feel winds just below our advisory level,” Boucher said. “They will calm down in the evening, but it will be gusty most of the day.”

Wind conditions will be stronger in Boulder City, eastern Henderson and the Lake Mead area with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Friday will be a bit warmer with highs near 76 and sunny skies. Winds will be mostly calm.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 82.

A second system pushing into the area will drop Sunday’s highs to the upper 60s and winds will increase.

“The front should move into the valley very early Sunday, dropping the overnight lows into the 40s and the Sunday highs in the 60s,” Boucher said.

The cooler air will linger for much of next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.