‘Cold Moon’ rises over Las Vegas Valley; storm to hit next week

On Saturday night, the valley could see December’s lone full moon, dubbed the “Cold Moon.” Its called the Cold Moon because it occurs around the winter solstice, according to accuweather.com.

A 'Cold' full moon rises over Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A 'Cold' full moon rises over Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

On Saturday night, the Las Vegas Valley could see December’s lone full moon, dubbed the “Cold Moon.” It’s called the Cold Moon because it occurs around the winter solstice, according to accuweather.com.

But the warm, clear conditions the valley has seen all week are ending soon.

A recent streak of above-average highs in the Las Vegas Valley will drop to near normal by Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperature highs typically average about 56 degrees this time of year in the valley.

Sunday and Monday will see a high of 62 degrees and an overnight low of 44, making way for a 56-degree high on Tuesday and Wednesday as cool air moves through the valley. Tuesday night will dip to 41 degrees before Wednesday’s 39-degree low, the weather service said.

“We’re going to see a pretty potent system moving down from the Pacific Northwest” on Christmas Day, meteorologist Todd Lericos said Saturday.

The cool air sweeping the valley will be accompanied by cloudy skies, winds gusting up to 25 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers.

The forecast calls for “some sprinkles and light showers” for six to eight hours starting Christmas afternoon, Lericos said.

Meanwhile, mountains around the valley could see snow showers, although accumulation looked light as of Saturday, the weather service said.

Dry conditions will return mid-morning Wednesday, and winds are expected to taper starting midday, Lericos said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Kimber Laux contributed to this report.