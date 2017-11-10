Comfortable fall weather expected in Las Vegas area through weekend

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to continue to enjoy a streak of fine fall weather through the weekend, with sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s and light winds, according the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

After hitting 79 degrees on Thursday, a slight cooling trend was expected to set in, with highs expected to reach 76 on Friday and 73 on Saturday. A slight rebound to a high of 75 is anticipated on Sunday.

Overnight lows through the period should be in the low to mid-50s, with south winds of 15-20 mph on Thursday diminishing to the 10-15 mph range through the weekend, the weather service said.

