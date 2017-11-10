ad-fullscreen
Comfortable fall weather expected in Las Vegas area through weekend

By Briana Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2017 - 4:48 pm
 

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to continue to enjoy a streak of fine fall weather through the weekend, with sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s and light winds, according the National Weather Service.

After hitting 79 degrees on Thursday, a slight cooling trend was expected to set in, with highs expected to reach 76 on Friday and 73 on Saturday. A slight rebound to a high of 75 is anticipated on Sunday.

Overnight lows through the period should be in the low to mid-50s, with south winds of 15-20 mph on Thursday diminishing to the 10-15 mph range through the weekend, the weather service said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

