Comfortable fall weather expected in Las Vegas area through weekend

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to continue to enjoy a streak of fine fall weather through the weekend, with sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s and light winds, according the National Weather Service.
After hitting 79 degrees on Thursday, a slight cooling trend was expected to set in, with highs expected to reach 76 on Friday and 73 on Saturday. A slight rebound to a high of 75 is anticipated on Sunday.
Overnight lows through the period should be in the low to mid-50s, with south winds of 15-20 mph on Thursday diminishing to the 10-15 mph range through the weekend, the weather service said.
Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.