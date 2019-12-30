Cool Las Vegas New Year’s Eve forecast, but without biting winds

New Year’s Eve revelers in Las Vegas are advised to bundle up, although the night won’t be nearly as cold as last year.

Temperatures right around 40 degrees or a bit lower are expected about midnight. Stiff daytime winds will calm after sunset, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“Last year the wind chills were in the 20s and was pretty gross basically,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “It will still be on the chilly side, but we won’t have those winds. The low about 5 to 6 in the morning will be about 36 degrees.”

Before the last day of the year arrives, Monday will be partly sunny with a high near 52 and winds about 5-8 mph in the morning.

No rain is forecast for the entire week, Boucher said.

For the week, highs will be in the upper 50s with overnight lows about 40. Weekend highs should climb close to 60.

