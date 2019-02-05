Cool temps, chance of rain lingering across Las Vegas Valley

Tuesday has a forecast high of 52 degrees with a 30 percent chance for rain.

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and cool temperatures are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to see a cool and rainy Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday has a forecast high of 52 degrees with a 30 percent chance for rain, meteorologist Jenn Varian said. The valley will see light winds around 15 miles per hour, with potential gusts up to 20 mph throughout the day, according to the weather service.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs of 48, 49 and 52 degrees, respectively. Lows should remain in the low 30s the remainder of the week. The average high around this time of year is 60 degrees, showing a 10 degree drop this week due to the rain, Varian said.

Las Vegas likely won’t see warmer weather until late February, Varian said.

Mount Charleston issued a winter weather advisory for areas above 5,000 feet in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4-inches are possible, with up to 7-inches for areas above 7,000 feet. Gusts in the mountains can get as high as 60 mph, Varian said.

