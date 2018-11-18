Cool temps, clear skies in Las Vegas Valley forecast

After meteors streaked above the Las Vegas Valley overnight Saturday, Las Vegans can expect a cool, uneventful week as far as the National Weather Service is concerned.

Las Vegas glows in the distance as a meteor streaks above the Mojave Desert before dawn on Sunday. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

High clouds Saturday afternoon gave way to clear skies Saturday night, giving locals a clear view of the peak of Leonid meteor shower, an annual astronomical phenomenon.

“Especially late at night, I think it was pretty ideal conditions,” meteorologist Chris Outler said Sunday morning.

The rest of the week will be less exciting, in terms of weather.

The weather service forecasts partly cloudy skies for most of the coming week with a high of 63 on Monday, before temperatures dip to 45 degrees overnight.

High temperatures through Thanksgiving Day will hover near 65 degrees before dipping to 62 on Friday, the weather service said.

A weather system moving through the area on Wednesday and Thursday could also mean moisture for the valley and Mt. Charleston.

Thursday will see a 20 percent chance for showers, which will decrease to 10 percent Friday, the weather service said.

“Thanksgiving might be a little like Seattle,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

