Cool temps, cloudy skies expected on Christmas in Las Vegas Valley

A recent streak of above average highs in the Las Vegas Valley will drop near normal by Christmas day, according to the National Weather Service.

Thrill-seekers ride the SlotZilla Zip Line at the Fremont Street Experience during the winter solstice in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The winter solstice marks the day with the shortest amount of daylight and the longest night of the year. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A recent streak of above average highs in the Las Vegas Valley will drop near normal by Christmas day, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperature highs typically average about 56 degrees this time of year in the valley.

Saturday through Monday will see a high of 64 degrees and an overnight low of 45, making way for a 56-degree high on Tuesday and Wednesday as cool air moves through the valley. Tuesday night will dip to 41 degrees before Wednesday’s 39-degree low, the weather service said.

The cool air sweeping the valley Christmas day will be accompanied by cloudy skies, winds gusting up to 25 mph and a 30 percent chance for showers. Meanwhile, mountains around the valley could see snow showers, although accumulation looked light as of Saturday, the weather service said.

Dry conditions will return Wednesday, but winds are expected to pick up with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.