Cool temps, wind advisory in Las Vegas Valley forecast

Below-average temperatures are in store for the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Valley residents should expect strong winds during the beginning and middle of the week to accompany the lower temperatures, the weather service said.

A 60 percent chance of rain Monday night should pair with winds blowing between 25 and 30 mph, the weather service said.

Overnight showers should dissipate by Tuesday morning, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. Tuesday’s high temperature should reach 67 degrees, and the valley should see an overnight low of 46 with winds picking up Tuesday night.

A wind advisory will go into effect 3 a.m. Wednesday and expire about 4 p.m. that day, Boucher said. Sustained winds are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph with gusts possible up to 40 and 50 mph.

“Get everything secured” for a windy Wednesday, Boucher said.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 60.

“We do have a system coming through that will pull in some cold air as it exits on Wednesday,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

Thursday onward will be “quite a bit drier,” Boucher said, and the high for Thursday is forecast at 61. The high for Friday should rise to 65.

The average high for this time of year is about 69, the weather service said.

While Las Vegas’ week might have a cool start, temperatures should rise by week’s end.

“Right now, the weekend looks pretty nice,” Wolf said. “By Saturday or Sunday, we should dry out and also warm up with temperatures much closer to normal.”

