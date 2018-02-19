Cool temps, winds continue Monday in Las Vegas Valley

After weeks of unseasonably warm weather, the Las Vegas Valley will slip into below-average temperatures this week.

Joseph Mack-Hardison, 26, soaks up the sun at a bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard North near the Las Vegas Library, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A wind gust blows the hair of a woman on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The high winds that buffeted the valley Sunday night and early Monday morning will continue, with gusts between 25-40 mph that should taper off through the day, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest gust measured at McCarran International Airport was 56 mph, the weather service said, with winds topping out at 52 mph in Henderson and 43 mph in North Las Vegas.

Monday’s forecast has a high of 50 degrees, well below the mid-60s the valley usually sees this time of year, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s high should drop down to 48 degrees with an overnight low near 30 before the valley starts to warm up again, the weather service said. Wednesday’s forecast has a 51-degree high, followed by 55 on Thursday and 57 on Friday.

