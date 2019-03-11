Cool temps with chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley on Monday

(Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will be greeted by cooler than normal temperatures to start the week.

Monday will have a high of 62 degrees with a slight chance of scattered showers overnight.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 67 and an overnight low of 46 with winds of 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest.

Wednesday will cool down to 60 and see winds of 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph.

“We do have a system coming through that will pull in some cold air as it exits on Wednesday,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

The average high for this time of year is 69, according to the National Weather Service.

While Las Vegas might have a cooler start, temperatures will rise by week’s end.

“Right now, the weekend looks pretty nice,” Wolf said. “By Saturday or Sunday, we should dry out and also warm up with temperatures much closer to normal.”

