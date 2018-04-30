Cool temps with rain in Las Vegas Valley this week

After a week of 90-degree days, the Las Vegas Valley will see cooler temperatures and possibly some rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley this week. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

After a week of 90-degree days, the Las Vegas Valley will see cooler temperatures and possibly some rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast has a high of 79 degrees with light winds that will stick around through most of the week, the weather service said.

There’s a 40 percent chance for rain on Tuesday starting about 11 a.m., the weather service said. The morning low should be 6o and the high for the day should be near 70.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 70 with a morning low near 55. There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms through the day, the weather service said, but the storm system should pass the valley by 11 p.m.

Dry and sunny weather will return Thursday with an 81-degree high, the weather service said. Friday’s high should rise to near 88 and Saturday’s high could reach a 94.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.