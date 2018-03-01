Cool, windy weather for Las Vegas Valley into weekend

Mild temperatures, clouds and windy conditions are going to stick around the Las Vegas Valley until Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Vapor trails left behind by airplanes are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Thursday could see wind gusts of up to 30 mph accompaning a 64-degree high. The winds will strengthen Friday, the weather service said, with gusts up to 40 mph expected. The high on Friday should be 66. Lows for Thursday and Friday are expected in the mid-40s.

Temperatures will dip slight over the weekend with a high of 59 forecast for Saturday and Sunday. A windy and cloudy Saturday shows a slight chance of showers, but is expected to give way to clear skies and calm conditions on Sunday.

Overnight lows are expected to stay in the low 40s.

