Cool, windy weather to continue, with chance of showers Sunday

Early-morning Sunday temperatures might reach a low of 44 degrees accompanied by possible brief, isolated showers, the National Weather Service said.

The cool weather will continue in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Sunday afternoon is expected to reach a high of 62 degrees and be mostly sunny, aside from increasing clouds coming late in the day. The average temperature for this time of year is near 70 degrees.

Sustained winds near 15 mph are forecast Sunday in the valley.

Monday will follow with a low of 44 degrees and high of 66, while Tuesday is expected to have a low of 47 and high of 68. Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 72 degrees.

Monday will remain mostly sunny, with the partial clouds coming in Tuesday, the service said.

“There is a chance of rain getting into late Wednesday and Thursday into Friday,” meteorologist John Adair said. “We’ll be keeping a close eye on that.”

