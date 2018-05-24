Cool, windy weekend in Las Vegas will warm up on Memorial Day

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to see winds and possibly a stray shower this weekend before settling into warm, clear weather on Memorial Day.

Two friends, who declined to give their names, go on for their early morning walk at Sunset Park on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

After high temperatures of 93 degrees on Thursday and 89 on Friday, a low-pressure system should move into the valley from California Friday afternoon, said National Weather Service spokesman Barry Pierce.

“The main effect will be wind,” Pierce said.

Winds will blow through the valley at about 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon and night, with gusts blowing up to 35 mph, bringing cooler-than-normal temperatures Saturday.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is 91 degrees, Pierce said. Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be 82, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in areas west of Las Vegas, such as the Spring Mountains and Red Rock.

Winds on Saturday afternoon will calm slightly, with breezes 10 to 20 mph, before they disappear on Sunday.

As for Memorial Day, “there won’t be much wind at all,” Pierce said.

The forecast high temperature Monday is 92, with a low of about 70 degrees at night.

Although the Weather Service doesn’t track Memorial Day weather specifically, because it falls on a different day each year, last year’s high temperature on Memorial Day was 99. The record high temperature for this part of May was 109, and the coolest high temperature was 64 degrees, Pierce said.

