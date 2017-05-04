Cooldown ahead for the weekend in Las Vegas

Higher winds and cooler temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas valley this weekend. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Windy days are ahead as temperatures fall over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will start Thursday, with light breezes and a forecast 97-degree high, the weather service said. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with a forecast high of 99 degrees and 15-25 mph winds.

The cooling trend will start Saturday as winds pick up to 20-30 mph and the forecast high drops to 88 degrees, the weather service said. Winds should be lighter Sunday and the forecast high will drop again, to 71 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday should be in the mid-70s with a slight chance for rain, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.