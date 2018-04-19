Cooler and windier on Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

Thursday will be cool and breezy in the Las Vegas Valley, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

Cool with gusty winds on Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 67 degrees with 15-20 mph winds that could gust as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of rain Thursday afternoon.

Winds will be calmer on Friday but could still gust up to 20 mph in some parts of the valley, the weather service said.

Friday kicks off a warming trend in the valley, the weather service said. with a high near 81 and sunny skies through the day.

Saturday’s high should reach 85, and Sunday should be hot and sunny with a 91-degree high, the weather service said.

Highs next week should be warm with 93 on Monday, 92 on Tuesday and 88 on Wednesday, the weather service said.

