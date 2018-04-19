Weather

Cooler and windier on Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2018 - 8:04 am
 

Thursday will be cool and breezy in the Las Vegas Valley, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 67 degrees with 15-20 mph winds that could gust as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of rain Thursday afternoon.

Winds will be calmer on Friday but could still gust up to 20 mph in some parts of the valley, the weather service said.

Friday kicks off a warming trend in the valley, the weather service said. with a high near 81 and sunny skies through the day.

Saturday’s high should reach 85, and Sunday should be hot and sunny with a 91-degree high, the weather service said.

Highs next week should be warm with 93 on Monday, 92 on Tuesday and 88 on Wednesday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
More in Weather
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Weather Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like