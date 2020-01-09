Cooler, sunny conditions to prevail for Las Vegas weekend

Cooler temperatures are in the weather forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 56. Winds will be about 5 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday night will see a low of 38 with winds of 8-11 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph into early Friday morning.

Friday’s skies will be sunny with a high near 54. Winds will be light.

Conditions could bring some spotty showers to the mountains around Las Vegas.

Similar conditions will continue through the weekend with temperatures rising to the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

