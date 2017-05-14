Cooler tempeatures, light winds forecast for Las Vegas

Palm trees blow in the wind at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Temperatures will fall slightly over the next few days as a cold front sweeps the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday will reach a high of about 84 degrees, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said. The valley can expect winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Skies should stay mostly clear, Kryston said.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for Lake Mead that will last until 8 p.m. Gusts by the lake may exceed 40 mph, Kryston said.

During the week, high temperatures will take a dip, the weather service said. Monday should reach 76 degrees; Tuesday, 80 degrees; Wednesday and Thursday, 78; and Friday, 81.

