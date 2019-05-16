Cooler temperatures blowing into Las Vegas Valley

Gusty winds that marked Thursday’s weather in the Las Vegas Valley should die down on Friday, although breezy, cooler temperatures are expected through the weekend, National Weather Service said.

Rain is seen on a window in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gusty winds and rain storms were forecast for Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A wind advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the valley, but has since expired, the weather service said. Wind gusts reaching 41 mph and sustained winds of 32 mph were recorded at McCarran International Airport on Thursday

No high winds or rain were predicted for Thursday night, and the weather service only measured a trace amount of rain during the day at McCarran, despite the high chances that were forecast.

Thursday saw a high of 77 degrees, which is “way below normal,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

The valley will be dry Friday with a high of 76 degrees and wind speeds of 10 mph or less, the weather service said. Saturday will see a slightly warmer high temperature of 82, with winds speeds between 15 and 20 mph, and gusts from 25 to 35 mph.

Winds will pick up even more Sunday, with sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph, and gusts at 30 to 35 mph. A high of 75 is anticipated, with a 10 percent chance for showers in the late afternoon and evening.

“We won’t be seeing a significant warm up in the near future,” Wolf said.

Monday should see a high of 74, followed by a high of 78 on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be 56 Friday night, 60 on Saturday, 53 on Sunday, 55 on Monday and 58 on Tuesday.