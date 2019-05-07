Cooler temperatures, chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas will experience lower temperatures and increased rain chances as a weather system enters the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance for showers. (Kerry Blanchfield/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday will have a high of 83 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance for showers, meteorologist Chris Outler said. A similar forecast is projected throughout the rest of the week, according to the weather service.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 85 and a 20 percent chance for showers.

The valley will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 77 degrees, with a 40 percent chance for showers Thursday.

A high of 76 is expected on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance for showers.

By Saturday, temperatures will continue to drop with a high of 75 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance for showers, Outler said.