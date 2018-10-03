Cooler temperatures on the way for Las Vegas Valley

The remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa missed the Las Vegas Valley, but storm systems passing over Southern Nevada will keep temperatures cool.

A rainbow appears over a Summerlin neighborhood after a rainstorm Wednesday in Las Vegas. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rainstorm hit a Summerlin neighborhood near Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday in Las Vegas. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A storm rolling in from the Pacific Ocean kept rain chances at 30 percent on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

By Wednesday night, the only part of the Las Vegas Valley that saw rain was the Mount Charleston area, the weather service said.

Those thunderstorms will pass Wednesday night. By Thursday the valley should stay dry through the weekend.

Wednesday’s high reached 89 degrees, just above the normal high of 87 for this time of year, the weather service said.

Thursday will start out with a morning low near 67, and the high will hit 81 in the afternoon. The high on Friday should reach 82.

Temperatures in the valley typically drop sharply at the start of fall, the weather service said, but highs for this weekend will stay far below normal as several storm systems from the Gulf of Alaska pass over Southern Nevada.

Saturday’s high should reach 77, and Sunday’s should fall to 75, the weather service said.

