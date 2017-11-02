Cooler temps ahead for weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Clouds are expected to roll into the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Thursday’s anticipated high of 75 degrees is expected to be accompanied by sunny skies, according to the weather service. Winds are expected to reach about 15 mph.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the valley Friday afternoon to join a forecast high of 72 degrees. Winds could get as strong as 20 mph, the weather service said. Partly cloudy conditions will persist Saturday and Sunday, which both show highs of 72 degrees. Saturday is also expected to see winds up to 20 mph.

A 20 percent chance of rain will accompany a forecast high of 71 degrees Monday, the weather service said.

