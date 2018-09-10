Cooler temps and windy this week in Las Vegas Valley

Fall is nearly here and the weather is starting to change in Las Vegas Valley.

Vapor trails left behind by airplanes are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The valley is heading into a cooling trend, the National Weather Service said, and temperatures are forecast to drop below 100 degrees by mid-week. Gusty winds will pick up as temperatures fall.

Monday will kick off the week with sunny skies and hot, breezy weather. The high for Monday should reach 104, the weather service said, with light breezes reaching sustained speeds of 5-10 mph.

Wind speeds will increase to 10-15 mph Monday night and could gust up to 20 mph, the weather service said.

Those breezes will continue through Tuesday as the high falls to 101, and winds could gust up to 25 mph Tuesday night.

Wednesday could be the windiest day of the week, with a high of 99 and 15-20 mph winds that could gust up to 30 mph, the weather service said. Winds should start decreasing overnight and on Thursday, which should be the coolest day this week with a high of 97.

Friday’s high will rise to 99 and temperatures will break into the 100s again over the weekend, the weather service said, but another cooling trend could follow next week.

