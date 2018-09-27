Cooler temps, chance of rain coming to Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley has seen unseasonably warm highs this week, but that’s set to change with the affects of Hurricane Rosa heading toward the desert southwest.

The Las Vegas Valley has seen unseasonably warm highs this week, but that’s set to change with the remnants of Hurricane Rosa heading toward the desert southwest.

Rosa grew to hurricane strength on Wednesday night near the Mexico coast and is expected to bring rain to the desert southwest.

While Rosa herself won’t hit the valley, National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said residual moisture will bring cooler temperatures, rain and gusty winds at the start of next week.

“The hurricane won’t be a hurricane by the time it gets here,” Kryston said. Rosa most likely will lose strength over the weekend and could be downgraded to a tropical storm.

Temperatures will stay a few degrees above normal over the next three days, Kryston said. Thursday’s high should reach 98 degrees, and Friday should see a morning low near 74 and a high of 99 before temperatures start to fall.

Saturday’s high will drop to 97 with a morning low of about 75, she said. Sunday’s high will be 92 as moisture from Rosa starts moving into the valley.

There’s a 10 percent chance for rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, though rain is more likely to fall in the evening.

Monday’s high will drop to 89 with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms in the daytime. After 6 p.m., the chance of a thunderstorm dousing the valley will increase to 40 percent.

The chance for rain will top out at 50 percent on Tuesday, Kryston said. Tuesday’s high is expected to be 83.

Wednesday should see a high of 82 as the chance for rain falls to 40 percent during the daytime and 30 percent over Wednesday night.

Kryston said the weather service has forecast about an inch of rainfall for the three days that moisture is expected to linger over the valley.

