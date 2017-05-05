Cooler temps, chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley weekend

Temperatures are expected to reach 99 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley could see a 30-degree drop in temperatures by the end of the weekend and rain at the start of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 99 degrees. But the cool-down is expected to start Saturday, with a high of 87. Winds will pick up Saturday evening, gusting up to 30 mph and lasting through Sunday morning, the weather service said.

Sunday will be much cooler, with a forecasted 69-degree high. Starting Sunday the valley will see a 20-30 percent chance for rain that will slowly decrease until Wednesday.

The new week will start out cool and gradually warm up, with a forecast high of 75 degrees for Monday, 80 for Tuesday and 83 for Wednesday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.